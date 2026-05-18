Foreign Ministry launches unified platform for overseas missions

Foreign Ministry launches unified platform for overseas missions

May 18, 2026   08:52 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism today (18) launched its revamped official website together with a newly introduced Common Website Platform for Sri Lanka Missions and Posts Abroad.

The launch ceremony was held at the Ministry’s Main Conference Hall with the participation of Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Deputy Ministers, the Ministry Secretary, senior officials, representatives of Government institutions, technical partner organizations, and Heads of Sri Lanka Missions abroad who joined online.

Addressing the event, Minister Herath said digital transformation is aimed at improving efficiency, accessibility, transparency, and accountability in public service delivery rather than merely introducing new technology.

He stated that the new platform would strengthen Sri Lanka’s digital engagement with citizens, overseas Sri Lankan communities, foreign partners, investors, tourists, and the international community.

Under the first phase of the Common Website Platform project, seven Sri Lankan overseas missions have been integrated into the unified system. These include the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Bucharest, the High Commission in Malé, the High Commission in New Delhi, the Embassy in Brasilia, the High Commission in Wellington, the Embassy in The Hague, and the Embassy in Cairo.

The Ministry noted that the project will be expanded in phases with the objective of bringing all Sri Lanka Missions abroad under a standardized digital platform in the near future.

The initiative was jointly carried out by the Ministry’s Public Diplomacy Division, General Administration Division, and IT Unit together with the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT), the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), the Ministry of Digital Economy, and technical partner Frontwalker (Pvt) Ltd.

According to the Ministry, the newly launched website and digital platform were developed with a strong focus on security, reliability, accessibility, and user-friendliness as part of the government’s wider digital transformation agenda.

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