Sri Lanka launches digital compensation management system for disaster-affected communities

The National Disaster Relief Services Centre (NDRSC), operating under the Ministry of Defence, officially launched a new digital compensation management system and community feedback mechanism aimed at supporting communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The initiative was developed with financial assistance from the Government of Norway and support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme.

The launch event was held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall with the participation of Deputy Minister of Defence, retired Major General Aruna Jayasekara.

According to officials, the digital system has been designed to provide faster, more transparent, and easily accessible assistance services for disaster-affected communities while reducing administrative difficulties faced by both government officials and affected families.

Under the new system, disaster victims can submit compensation requests online through their respective Grama Niladhari officers.

Additionally, the NDRSC also introduced a Community Feedback Mechanism, enabling members of the public to directly submit inquiries and concerns to the Centre.

The mechanism operates in Sinhala, Tamil, and English on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through the hotline 071 6 807 807 or via a designated QR code.

Following an initial review, each inquiry will be referred to relevant national or regional-level NDRSC officials for further action and follow-up.

A unique tracking code will also be issued for every inquiry submitted, allowing individuals to monitor the progress of their requests through the hotline or QR code system.

Officials stated that the initiative is being implemented as part of the United Nations humanitarian priority response programme.