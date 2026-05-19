Several spells of showers expected in some parts of the island

South-West monsoon is gradually getting established over the island, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, today (19).

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura and Hambanthota districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district after 2.00 pm, the Met. Department added.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.