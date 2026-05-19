Several spells of showers expected in some parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in some parts of the island

May 19, 2026   05:44 am

South-West monsoon is gradually getting established over the island, according to the Department of Meteorology. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, today (19). 

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura and Hambanthota districts. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district after 2.00 pm, the Met. Department added. 

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankas 5% economic growth forecast uncertain amid global instability: CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lankas 5% economic growth forecast uncertain amid global instability: CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lankas 5% economic growth forecast uncertain amid global instability: CBSL Governor (English)

South-west monsoon establishing over Sri Lanka;Heavy rains, strong winds predicted for several areas

South-west monsoon establishing over Sri Lanka;Heavy rains, strong winds predicted for several areas

War Heroes Commemoration ceremony to be held tomorrow marking 17 years since end of the war

War Heroes Commemoration ceremony to be held tomorrow marking 17 years since end of the war

Let us pay floral tribute to our war heroes; Wimal Weerawansa denied entry to War Heroes Monument (English)

Let us pay floral tribute to our war heroes; Wimal Weerawansa denied entry to War Heroes Monument (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''Beyond Mahapola'' network inaugurated; Experts highlight void in skills to fill current job market (English)

''Beyond Mahapola'' network inaugurated; Experts highlight void in skills to fill current job market (English)

Low pressure area weakening and moving away from SL; Rains, strong winds to continue tomorrow (English)

Low pressure area weakening and moving away from SL; Rains, strong winds to continue tomorrow (English)