Police hunt gunman in rifle attacks that killed 6, injured 8 in Turkey

Police hunt gunman in rifle attacks that killed 6, injured 8 in Turkey

May 19, 2026   06:40 am

A man armed with a rifle carried out a string of attacks in a city in southern Turkey on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding eight others, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Police backed by helicopters and drones were searching for the assailant who remained at large after opening fire in several locations in Tarsus, in Mersin province.

Turkey has been shaken by a series of recent shootings that have raised concerns over gun violence and school safety. Last month, an attack at a school in southern Kahramanmaras province left 10 people dead, while another school shooting just a day earlier injured 16 in a nearby province.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the 37-year-old suspect in the latest attack, identified as Metin O, allegedly shot and killed his wife in a street before firing from his car at a restaurant, killing its owner and an employee.

He is suspected of later killing a teenager, a 50-year-old man and one other person at another Tarsus neighborhood, the agency reported.

Erdogan, speaking following a Cabinet meeting, offered his condolences for the deaths but did not provide information on the gunman or his motives.

Source: AP
--Agencies

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