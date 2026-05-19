National Victory Day Commemoration Ceremony to be held today under the patronage of President

The ‘‘National Victory Day Commemoration Ceremony,’’ marking 17 years since the defeat of terrorism, is scheduled to be held today (19) as in previous years.

The ceremony will take place at the National War Hero’s Monument in Battaramulla under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Ranaviruseva Authority stated.

The Authority further noted that, for the first time, relatives of fallen soldiers from the Northern and Eastern provinces will participate in this year’s commemoration.