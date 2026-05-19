Parliament to reconvene today; Inland Revenue Amendment Bill to take center stage

Parliament to reconvene today; Inland Revenue Amendment Bill to take center stage

May 19, 2026   07:41 am

Parliament is scheduled to reconvene today (19), with sittings set to continue until May 22, according to the Parliamentary Secretariat.

Today’s session, which begins at 9.30 a.m., will feature the second reading debate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill.

On Tuesday (20), Parliament is expected to hold an adjournment debate on the Economic Review Report for 2025 issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). 

Meanwhile, on May 21, three sets of regulations under the Import and Export Control Act are scheduled to be taken up for debate.

The Parliamentary Secretariat also stated that condolence motions in honour of several deceased former Members of Parliament will be presented on May 22.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera said the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill aims to simplify Sri Lanka’s tax system.

However, Ajith P. Perera, a parliamentarian from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, alleged that the government is attempting to introduce criminal proceedings against individuals who delay tax payments through the proposed amendments.

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