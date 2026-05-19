Special traffic plan for National War Heroes Commemoration ceremony

The ‘‘National War Heroes’ Commemoration Ceremony,’’ is scheduled to be held today (19) at the Parliamentary Grounds in front of the National War Heroes’ Monument in Battaramulla, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The police have announced a special traffic management plan to be implemented during the event.

Accordingly, vehicular traffic will be limited along Parliament Road from Polduwa (Diyatha Uyana) junction to Keangnam junction Battaramulla from 3.30 pm today till conclusion of the National War Heroes’ commemoration.

Alternative routes:

Vehicles exiting Colombo via the Parliamentary Road may proceed through Polduwa Junction, Battaramulla, Palanthuna, and Keangnam Junction.

Vehicles entering Colombo from Keangnam Junction may travel via Palanthuna and Battaramulla.

Vehicles arriving from Rajamalwatta via Bodhiraja Mawatha may proceed to Battaramulla Road and continue along their required routes.

Parking arrangements for buses and trucks: