New circular issued to strengthen solid waste management in state institutions

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued a new circular aimed at streamlining solid waste management activities in state institutions.

The circular has been issued to Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and Heads of Corporations and Statutory Boards.

According to the circular, the purchase and use of single-use plastic water bottles in all state institutions must be completely discontinued with effect from May 31.

Furthermore, the circular states that all heads of institutions must take the necessary measures to prevent the use of single-use plastics within their respective institutions.

The Ministry further noted that, in addition to this new circular, the provisions outlined in the Public Administration Circular issued on April 2, 2025, will continue to remain in effect.

Accordingly, all state institutions are required to adhere to the “3R” concept: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government also stated that the circular has been issued with the concurrence of the Ministry of Environment.