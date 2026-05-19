SC upholds constitutionality of Bill to amend Terrorist Financing law

SC upholds constitutionality of Bill to amend Terrorist Financing law

May 19, 2026   10:16 am

The Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, informed the House today that the Supreme Court has ruled the Convention on the Suppression of Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Bill is fully consistent with the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Addressing Parliament this morning (19), Dr. Wickramaratne stated that he had received the Supreme Court’s determination following a challenge brought under Article 121(1) of the Constitution. 

He noted that the Court concluded the Bill, in its entirety as well as in each of its provisions, is not inconsistent with any provision of the Constitution.

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