Farmers to receive compensation up to Rs 100,000 per hectare for crop damage from heavy rains

Farmers to receive compensation up to Rs 100,000 per hectare for crop damage from heavy rains

May 19, 2026   12:34 pm

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced that, following assessments of crop damage caused by recent heavy rains across Sri Lanka, steps will be taken to disburse compensation of up to a maximum of Rs. 100,000 per hectare, based on the severity of the damage. 

According to the Ministry, compensation will be granted for damage to crops including paddy, maize, potatoes, soya beans, chillies, and big onions.

Accordingly, farmers have been instructed to report details of damaged cultivations within the next 14 days through the disaster reporting books maintained at the relevant Agrarian Service Centres.

The announcement further emphasizes that no insurance premium will be charged from farmers for this purpose.

Due to the severe adverse weather conditions experienced in recent days, cultivated lands in several districts have been inundated, while authorities noted that damaged farmlands could be assessed once floodwaters recede.

The Ministry further stated that crops affected by heavy rains during the initial phase of the 2026 ‘Yala’ season remain in the early stages of cultivation.

The Ministry added that strengthening the economic stability of the country’s farming community remains a key objective of the current government, and that the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation has instructed the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board to continue monitoring the situation and provide maximum relief to affected farmers.

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