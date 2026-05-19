The further magisterial inquiry into the suspicious death of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena, has been postponed until 22 May.

Evidence was recorded today before Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the proceedings, evidence was from four witnesses led by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

Accordingly, the recording of further evidence was adjourned to 22 May.