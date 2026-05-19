National War Heroes Commemoration Ceremony underway

The “National War Heroes’ Commemoration Ceremony,” marking 17 years since the defeat of terrorism, is currently underway (19), in Battaramulla.

The ceremony is being held at the War Heroes’ Monument in Battaramulla under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Ranaviru Seva Authority stated.

The Authority further noted that, for the first time, relatives of fallen soldiers from the Northern and Eastern provinces are participating in this year’s commemoration.