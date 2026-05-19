Thailand cuts visa-free stays, citing crime by foreigners

Thailand cuts visa-free stays, citing crime by foreigners

May 19, 2026   04:15 pm

Thailand is drastically cutting the length of visa-free stays for tourists from more than 90 countries in an effort to curb crime involving foreign nationals, officials said on Tuesday (May 19).

Tourism is vital to the Southeast Asian nation’s economy, but foreign arrivals are yet to return to their pre-COVID-19 highs.

A recent series of high-profile arrests of foreigners has included cases linked to drug offences, sex trafficking and foreigners operating businesses such as hotels and schools without proper permits.

Under Thailand’s current tourism scheme, travellers from more than 90 countries - including Europe’s 29-nation Schengen area, the United States, Israel and several South American countries - are eligible to visit for up to 60 days without a visa.

Thailand’s cabinet approved reducing visa-free stays for travellers from those countries on Tuesday, Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul told reporters in Bangkok.

The new visa-free duration would be decided on a country-by-country basis, with most foreign nationals granted stays of up to 30 days, while some could receive only 15 days, Surasak said.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said last week that the plan to reduce visa-free stays was part of a crackdown on transnational crime.

Thailand was not targeting any specific country, he said, but rather individuals abusing the visa system by committing crimes in the country.

Tourists provided “benefits, such as boosting the economy, but the current scheme has allowed some people to exploit it”, government spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek told reporters on Tuesday.

The visa-free period was previously capped at 30 days but was extended to 60 days in July 2024 as part of government efforts to boost tourism and the economy.

Tourism accounts for more than 10 per cent of Thailand’s GDP, although visitor numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Foreign arrivals dropped by about 3.4 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2025, with visitors from the Middle East down by nearly a third, according to tourism ministry data.

Thailand expects about 33.5 million foreign tourists this year, up from nearly 33 million visitors last year, the government has said.

Source: AFP
-- Agencies

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