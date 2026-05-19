Court temporarily lifts foreign travel ban on MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has temporarily lifted the foreign travel ban imposed on Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath Dassanayake in connection with a corruption-related case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The order was issued today (19) by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama when the case was taken up in court.

The accused MP had requested permission through his legal representatives to travel to China from May 23 to June 6.

After reviewing the request, Magistrate Bodaragama approved the temporary suspension of the travel restriction for the specified period.

In a related development, the Colombo High Court yesterday (18) had also issued a similar order in a separate case involving the MP, temporarily lifting another foreign travel ban imposed on him.