Indian Chief of Air Staff calls on Defence Secretary

The Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, paid a courtesy call on the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Ministry of Defence today (19).

During the meeting, the Defence Secretary held cordial discussions with Air Chief Marshal Singh on matters of bilateral importance and mutual interest.

Senior Officials from the Indian High Commission including the Defence Attaché were present during this session.