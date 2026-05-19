Vesak Dansal registration mandatory, says Health DG

Vesak Dansal registration mandatory, says Health DG

May 19, 2026   08:57 pm

Registration of dansals organised for the upcoming Vesak festival has been made mandatory, according to the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

He said organisers can register their dansals through the nearest health office, enabling authorities to issue the necessary guidelines for the preparation of safe food for the public.

Dr. Gunawardena further stated that the registration programme for Vesak dansals commenced on May 4.

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