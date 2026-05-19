Sri Lanka and Gates Foundation hold talks on AI and digital transformation

Sri Lanka and Gates Foundation hold talks on AI and digital transformation

May 19, 2026   09:48 pm

A bilateral discussion was held in Singapore alongside the “Asia Tech 2026” conference, focusing on accelerating Sri Lanka’s digital transformation in partnership with the Gates Foundation.

The Sri Lankan delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne, participated in talks aimed at strengthening cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI), digital governance and data-driven development initiatives.

During the meeting, both sides discussed technical and advisory support for Sri Lanka’s national AI strategy and the “AI for Public Good” programme. It was agreed that Sri Lanka’s draft AI policy framework would be reviewed by the Gates Foundation, while further technical dialogue would be initiated to enhance digital government infrastructure.

The discussions also covered the next phase of the “Inclusive Digital Agriculture Transformation (IDAT 2)” project, with an emphasis on improving farmer productivity, expanding market access, increasing climate resilience, and introducing AI-based advisory services.

Cooperation with digital public goods initiatives, including AI Singapore and EkStep Foundation, was also explored during the talks.

In addition, the Chief Executive Officer of GovTech Sri Lanka was invited for a knowledge-sharing visit to Bangalore to study global developments in digital identity systems.

Representatives from the Gates Foundation, including Hari Menon, also took part in the discussions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankas 5% economic growth forecast uncertain amid global instability: CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lankas 5% economic growth forecast uncertain amid global instability: CBSL Governor (English)

South-west monsoon establishing over Sri Lanka;Heavy rains, strong winds predicted for several areas

South-west monsoon establishing over Sri Lanka;Heavy rains, strong winds predicted for several areas

War Heroes Commemoration ceremony to be held tomorrow marking 17 years since end of the war

War Heroes Commemoration ceremony to be held tomorrow marking 17 years since end of the war

Let us pay floral tribute to our war heroes; Wimal Weerawansa denied entry to War Heroes Monument (English)

Let us pay floral tribute to our war heroes; Wimal Weerawansa denied entry to War Heroes Monument (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm