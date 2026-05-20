Mount Lavinia illegal television transmission station busted; one arrested

Mount Lavinia illegal television transmission station busted; one arrested

May 20, 2026   06:50 am

An illegally operated television transmission station using unauthorized communication equipment was raided in Mount Lavinia, with police arresting a suspect and seizing a large stock of equipment, authorities said.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday (19) by officers of the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crimes Investigation Division (CID) at a building located on Attidiya Road within the Mount Lavinia Police Division.

The raid was conducted based on intelligence received regarding the operation of an illegal broadcasting station, following a search warrant issued by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

The joint operation was carried out with officials from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, who assisted in identifying the unauthorized transmission setup.

During the raid, officers uncovered communication and broadcasting equipment allegedly illegally imported and used for the transmission of television signals without authorization.

A 55-year-old Maldivian national residing in Kalubowila was arrested in connection with the incident and handed over to the Mount Lavinia Police Station for further questioning.

Police also seized communication equipment valued at approximately Rs. 10 million.

Further investigations are underway.

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