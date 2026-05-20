Three Chinese nationals arrested at BIA with 87 mobile phones

Three Chinese nationals arrested at BIA with 87 mobile phones

May 20, 2026   07:51 am

Three Chinese nationals have been arrested by Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), after being found in possession of a large consignment of mobile phones and batteries allegedly smuggled into the country, officials said.

The suspects were intercepted on last evening (19) while attempting to exit through the “Green Channel” at the arrival terminal.

The group had arrived in Sri Lanka at 6.43 p.m. on China Eastern Airlines flight MU-6017 from Shanghai, China.

Among them are a 34-year-old Chinese woman and two male passengers aged 35.

Customs officers became suspicious after one male passenger entered the Green Channel carrying a black polythene bag obtained from duty-free packaging. Upon inspection, officers discovered a concealed stock of mobile phones hidden among chocolates and confectionery items.

Further inspections revealed additional devices hidden in specially designed clothing worn under a jacket, inside socks and shoes, and within a travel bag carried by another suspect.

In total, 87 mobile phones and 140 batteries, valued at approximately Rs. 5.14 million, were recovered.

Authorities suspect the consignment may have been intended for use in cyber-related criminal activity.

The suspects remain in custody as further investigations are conducted by Customs officials.

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