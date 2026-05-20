The number of tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka so far has crossed the 950,000 mark, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) stated.

Accordingly, a total of 951,742 tourists have visited the country between January 1 and May 17, 2026.

The highest number of arrivals has been recorded from India, with 221,953 tourists, the SLTDA noted.

A significant number of visitors have also arrived from countries including the United Kingdom, Russia, China and Germany.

Meanwhile, the SLTDA stated that a total of 75,465 tourists arrived in the country between May 1 and May 17, 2026.

However, the data indicate that daily tourist arrivals in May have declined significantly compared to the first three months of 2026.