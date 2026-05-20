Scottish National Party (SNP) leader John Swinney was re-elected as Scotland’s first minister on Tuesday after three rounds of voting in the Scottish Parliament.

Swinney secured 56 votes, defeating candidates from five opposition parties, and is set to be formally appointed through a Royal Warrant issued by King Charles and sworn in on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament after his electoral success, Swinney vowed to be “a first minister for all of Scotland.”

A member of the Scottish Parliament since 1999, Swinney has led Scotland’s government since 2024, after taking over as SNP leader.

The SNP won 58 of 129 seats in the Holyrood elections held on May 7, remaining the largest party but falling short of the 65 seats required for a majority.

Source: Xinhua

--Agencies