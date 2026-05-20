Police open fire at lorry allegedly transporting cattle illegally in Hungama

Police have opened fire on a lorry suspected of illegally transporting cattle in Kattakaduwa, Hungama, resulting in the arrest of four suspects, authorities said.

The incident occurred this morning (20) following information received by the Hungama Police Officer-in-Charge regarding the illegal transport of cattle by lorry. Acting on the tip-off, police had set up a roadblock in Kattakaduwa.

However, the lorry allegedly ignored the checkpoint and fled the scene.

Police said officers then pursued the vehicle and attempted to bring it to a stop, but it continued driving without complying with instructions.

As a result, police opened fire and managed to stop the lorry. Four suspects traveling in the vehicle were taken into custody at the scene.

Hungama Police have launched further investigations into the incident.