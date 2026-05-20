Wimal Weerawansa says ready to face any legal action over War Heroes Memorial incident

Former Member of Parliament Wimal Weerawansa says he is prepared to face any legal proceedings in connection with the recent incident near the National War Heroes’ Memorial.

The former MP made the remarks today (20) while leaving the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court after attending court proceedings.

When asked by journalists whether a case could be filed over the event near the memorial, Weerawansa stated that he would not hesitate to face such action if legal proceedings were initiated over an attempt to pay tribute to war heroes by placing a floral wreath.

“We will never hesitate to face such a case if attempts to honour war heroes with a floral tribute are being obstructed,” he said.