US Dollar selling rate climbs above Rs. 342

The selling rate of the US dollar has risen above Rs. 342, according to the latest daily exchange rates released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) today (20).

The Central Bank said the buying rate of the US dollar was recorded at Rs. 332.08, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 342.70.

Yesterday (19), the buying rate of the US dollar was recorded at Rs. 328.23, with the selling rate at Rs. 338.07, reflecting a sharp increase in the exchange rate within a day.

Meanwhile, a state-owned bank recorded the selling price of the US dollar at Rs. 345.20 today, while the buying rate was listed at Rs. 335.65.