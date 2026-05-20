Expressway maintenance cost exceeds Rs. 5 billion, Minister reveals in Parliament

Expressway maintenance cost exceeds Rs. 5 billion, Minister reveals in Parliament

May 20, 2026   11:41 am

The Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development, Bimal Rathnayake, stated that the annual maintenance cost for Sri Lanka’s entire expressway network, spanning 312.57 kilometers, amounts to Rs. 5,180.90 million.

Minister Rathnayake made this revelation in Parliament today (20) while responding to a question raised by Member of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake.

According to the Minister, the maintenance costs for each expressway are as follows:

•          E01 Southern Expressway (Kottawa to Mattala), covering 200.45 kilometers: Rs. 2,024.5 million

•          E02 Outer Circular Highway (Kottawa to Kerawalapitiya), spanning 28.86 kilometers: Rs. 767.6 million

•          E03 Colombo–Katunayake Expressway (Peliyagoda to Seeduwa), covering 25.8 kilometers: Rs. 834.1 million

•          E04 Central Expressway (Mirigama to Yaggapitiya, Kurunegala), spanning 40.91 kilometers: Rs. 531.0 million

•          E05 Southern Expressway Extension (Andarawewa to Hambantota), covering 16.55 kilometers: Rs. 1,022.7 million

 

Accordingly, Minister Rathnayake stated that the total maintenance cost for the entire 312.57-kilometer expressway network amounts to Rs. 5,180.90 million.

Meanwhile, the Minister also stated that the total revenue generated from all expressways from the beginning of 2025 until December 31, 2025, amounted to Rs. 16,330.14 million.

He further specified the revenue generated by each expressway as follows:

•          Southern Expressway: Rs. 5,031.28 million

•          Outer Circular Highway: Rs. 4,347.32 million

•          Colombo–Katunayake Expressway: Rs. 3,355.12 million

•          Southern Expressway Extension: Rs. 2,019.45 million

•          Central Expressway: Rs. 1,576.97 million

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