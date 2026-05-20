Imported powdered milk prices increased

The Milk Powder Importers’ Association has announced an increase in the prices of imported powdered milk, citing prevailing market conditions and exchange rate fluctuations.

According to the association, the price of a 400-gram packet of powdered milk has been increased by Rs. 50, while a one-kilogram packet will see a price hike of Rs. 125.

The revised prices will apply to powdered milk packets packed from today (20) onwards, the association noted.

Importers stated that the decision was taken after considering the current economic situation and changes in foreign exchange rates affecting import costs.