5.9-magnitude earthquake hits southwestern Japan

5.9-magnitude earthquake hits southwestern Japan

May 20, 2026   12:08 pm

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 rattled the southwestern island region of Amami in Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday, with no tsunami warning issued, the weather agency said, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The epicenter of the 11:46 a.m. quake was off the coast of the main island of Okinawa Prefecture at about 50 kilometers underground, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake measured upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Yoron on the southern tip of Kagoshima Prefecture.

No casualties or significant property damage had been reported in Yoron as of 12:20 p.m., according to local authorities and police.

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President reviews UDA projects; Officials instructed to utilize all funds allocated for this year (English)

President reviews UDA projects; Officials instructed to utilize all funds allocated for this year (English)

President reviews UDA projects; Officials instructed to utilize all funds allocated for this year (English)

'Rupee in free fall' Government's downfall imminent  Dayasiri (English)

'Rupee in free fall' Government's downfall imminent  Dayasiri (English)

'Will not betray the hopes of our heroes' - President at National War Heroes' Commemoration Ceremony (English)

'Will not betray the hopes of our heroes' - President at National War Heroes' Commemoration Ceremony (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankas 5% economic growth forecast uncertain amid global instability: CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lankas 5% economic growth forecast uncertain amid global instability: CBSL Governor (English)

South-west monsoon establishing over Sri Lanka;Heavy rains, strong winds predicted for several areas

South-west monsoon establishing over Sri Lanka;Heavy rains, strong winds predicted for several areas

War Heroes Commemoration ceremony to be held tomorrow marking 17 years since end of the war

War Heroes Commemoration ceremony to be held tomorrow marking 17 years since end of the war