5.9-magnitude earthquake hits southwestern Japan

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 rattled the southwestern island region of Amami in Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday, with no tsunami warning issued, the weather agency said, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The epicenter of the 11:46 a.m. quake was off the coast of the main island of Okinawa Prefecture at about 50 kilometers underground, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake measured upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Yoron on the southern tip of Kagoshima Prefecture.

No casualties or significant property damage had been reported in Yoron as of 12:20 p.m., according to local authorities and police.

-Agencies