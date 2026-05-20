Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay produced before court

Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay produced before court

May 20, 2026   02:18 pm

Former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Suresh Sallay, who is currently being detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), has been produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

He was brought to court under tight security by CID officers, Ada Derana reporter said. The case related to him is scheduled to be taken up for hearing later today.

Sallay was arrested by the CID in February in connection with investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks. He has since been detained and interrogated under the PTA while investigations continue.

Police said further proceedings in the case are ongoing.

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