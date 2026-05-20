Four including alleged fake sureties in Kapila Chandrasena case granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of two suspects accused of acting as fraudulent sureties to secure bail for the late Kapila Chandrasena, who later died under suspicious circumstances, along with two others alleged to have aided and abetted the said offence.

Accordingly, the suspects who were in remand custody—Mohamed Rizwan and Mohamed Irshad—along with Ariya Thissa de Silva and Perumal Ganesh, an employee attached to the office of Aravinda de Silva, were granted bail.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva ordered each suspect released on two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each and ordered that Grama Niladhari certificates be submitted to verify the residence of the sureties, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The Magistrate further directed that the sureties submit affidavits declaring their assets to establish their financial capacity to meet the bail requirements.

When the case was taken up, an officer from the Keselwatta Police informed the court that the suspects had obtained 17 Grama Niladhari certificates from the area’s Grama Niladhari officer since the beginning of the year, allegedly for the purpose of furnishing bail in similar instances.

The police further stated that a statement had been recorded from the Grama Niladhari officer in question, and that investigations were ongoing, including analysis of call detail records.

They also informed the court that inquiries were underway to determine whether the suspects had previously acted as sureties in other cases, evaded court appearances, or had outstanding warrants.

The police requested that the suspects be further remanded, arguing that investigations had uncovered evidence suggesting attempts to fraudulently act as sureties and facilitate bail for the deceased suspect, and that inquiries were still incomplete.

Meanwhile, counsel representing the two suspects alleged to have acted as fraudulent sureties argued that their clients had not signed any bail bonds.

He submitted that signing a bond is a legal requirement to be recognised as a surety and therefore his clients could not be treated as such.

He further requested that they be released on bail, stating that no evidence had been presented thus far to establish an offence.

President’s Counsel Nalinda Indatissa, appearing for accused Perumal Ganesh, told the court that his client had been employed under former cricketer Aravinda de Silva for nearly 22 years.

He stated that his client was acquainted with Kapila Chandrasena and had attended court solely to deposit cash bail on his behalf. He requested bail, arguing that no evidence had been produced to show any unlawful conduct.

After considering facts from both parties, the Magistrate delivered the bail order and directed the police to expedite investigations.

Accordingly, the case was fixed to be called again on June 25.