Following the May 13-15 state visit to China by US President Donald J. Trump, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, gave a detailed briefing on the outcomes and on what China considers to be the common understandings reached between the two sides.

1. Chinese and American societies and the international community have been following U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s visit to China with intense interest. How do you assess the summit meeting between President Xi Jinping and his counterpart?

Wang Yi: During the visit, President Xi Jinping and President Donald J. Trump had long discussions on major issues concerning China-U.S. relations and world peace and development in a way that was open, thorough, constructive, and strategic.

They actively sought the right way for two major countries to get along with each other, and reached a number of common understandings in this respect. As noted by many in the media, it was a historic meeting.

First, China and the United States have both entered a crucial stage in our development. This year marks the start of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, and we are advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts through high-quality development. This year is also the 250th anniversary of American independence.

In this special year, the two presidents met in Beijing for an extensive discussion on national governance, bilateral relations, and international and regional hot spots. This sent an important message to the world: Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand, and the two countries can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world.

Second, China-U.S. relations have reached a new starting point. This is the first face-to-face engagement between President Xi and President Trump since their Busan meeting last October, and also the first visit to China by a U.S. president in nine years.

It is a continuation and strengthening of the good momentum in the interactions between the two presidents. As transformation not seen in a century accelerates across the globe, the world has once again reached a crossroads.

President Xi raised some important questions: Can China and the United States overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm of major-country relations? Can we meet global challenges together and provide greater stability for the world? Can we build a bright future together for our bilateral relations in the interest of the well-being of the two peoples and the future of humanity? These questions are vital to history, to the world, and to the people. They are the questions of our times that Chinese and American leaders need to answer together.

When the two presidents set the course for the giant ship of China-U.S. relations, they will have a significant and far-reaching impact on the evolving international landscape and the development of human society.

Third, the two presidents’ in-depth discussions have produced fruitful outcomes. The visit included not only official talks and a welcoming banquet, but also private exchanges and a cultural visit.

Throughout the nearly nine hours the two presidents spent with each other, they showed mutual respect, a commitment to peace, and a shared interest in pursuing cooperation. The most important political understanding they reached was the agreement to build “a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability.”

They also agreed for the two sides to pursue more exchanges on foreign policy, military-to-military relations, economy and trade, public health, agriculture, tourism, people-to-people ties, and law enforcement. This will provide a powerful boost to China-U.S. interactions.

2. What is meant by “a constructive relationship of strategic stability,” the new vision for China-U.S. relations?

Wang Yi: President Xi and President Trump agreed on a new vision of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, providing strategic guidance for bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond. The new vision they articulated has been well received by the people of both countries and the broader international community. This is how China understands it:

It should be positive stability where cooperation is the mainstay and the relationship gets more resilient through exchange and cooperation. As the world’s top two economies, China and the United States share deep ties. Neither can cut the other out, or prosper without the other.

We both gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. While a confrontational relationship will be disastrous for both countries and the world, China-U.S. cooperation will get many great things done to the benefit of both and all.

It should be healthy stability where competition is kept within proper limits and is not turned into a zero-sum game. Major-country competition is nothing new, but China-U.S. relations should not be defined by competition.

When competition does happen, it must be a healthy one where we learn from each other, pursue excellence together, and compete fairly in compliance with rules. The purpose of competition should be to outdo oneself, so that both sides become better.

It should be constant stability where differences are manageable and the relationship should not be like a roller coaster. Both sides should maintain policy continuity and stability. It is very important for both sides to honor our words and move in the same direction.

A positive outlook of China-U.S. cooperation will provide more certainty for both countries’ development and for the international situation.

It should be lasting stability where peace is expectable and conflicts and wars are not acceptable. Peaceful coexistence is the biggest common denominator of China and the United States. Conflict and confrontation between us will produce consequences no one can bear.

The bottom line is that both sides must abide by the three China-U.S joint communiqués, respect each other’s social systems and development paths, respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, and respect each other’s right to development.

In short, building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability is not a slogan. It should be a goal both sides uphold and entail concerted actions.

Now that our presidents have set the direction, we should add more substance to this new vision and translate it into concrete policies and measures, so as to write a new chapter in China-U.S. relations.

3. During this summit, what has been agreed in terms of interactions at the leadership and other levels?

Wang Yi: The China-U.S relationship is the most important and complex bilateral relationship in the world. It is anchored by presidential engagement. Since President Trump took office last year, the two presidents have had two meetings and five phone calls, and wrote each other many letters.

Their engagement provided strategic direction for the improvement and development of China-U.S. relations and kept the relationship on an even keel despite a few ups and downs. During this visit, the two presidents agreed to keep in close touch through meetings, calls, and letters.

At the invitation of President Trump, President Xi will pay a state visit to the United States this fall. In the meantime, the two sides should work together to make thorough preparations for these presidential interactions, foster the right atmosphere, and secure more outcomes of cooperation.

With the authorization of the two presidents, the political and diplomatic channel has stayed active. The two countries’ foreign policy officials and diplomats have properly handled differences, solved practical problems and increased mutual understanding, contributing to stronger bilateral ties.

As instructed by the two presidents, the two economic and trade teams have held multiple consultations, which stabilized the economic and trade ties and market expectations. These two channels will continue to work to lengthen the list for cooperation and shorten the list of irritants.

To effectively implement what the presidents have agreed to, the various departments on both sides must work in concert. The Beijing summit will reenergize exchanges between the two sides’ legislative bodies, subnational entities and business, academic and media communities.

The two sides have also agreed to support each other in hosting this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and G20 Summit. All levels in both countries must hit the ground running to follow through on what our presidents have agreed to and secure more tangible outcomes.

4. In what ways will the summit boost people-to-people exchanges?

Wang Yi: President Xi has pointed out that the hope of China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in grassroots connections, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from subnational exchanges. During this summit, both presidents spoke about the importance of promoting people-to-people exchanges. President Xi specially cited the “Ping-Pong diplomacy” which took place 55 years ago.

It opened up the China-US. relations that had remained frozen for over two decades, and marked a milestone in contemporary international relations. President Trump also reviewed historical interactions between the two nations, noting that Sino-U.S. friendship goes all the way back to America’s founding and the American and Chinese people have shared a deep sense of appreciation and respect that ran in both directions.

As the relationship entered a new phase, President Xi announced an important initiative to invite 50,000 young Americans to China on exchange and study programs over a period of five years. It was warmly received and actively joined by both societies. President Xi welcomes more young Americans to visit and study in China.

President Trump has also said multiple times that he welcomes Chinese students to the United States. This kind of two-way exchange will broaden the horizon of the young people in both countries, and shape a better future of China-U.S. relations.

During the visit, the two presidents toured the Temple of Heaven together. The tour provided insights into the Chinese appreciation of harmony among all beings and respect for the law of nature. This special program attested to the need for the two great countries to deepen mutual understanding and foster people-to-people friendship.

In the past year and more, legislative, subnational, and business delegations have visited each other more frequently. Many U.S. business leaders accompanied President Trump to China on this trip, and he even invited them to the official talks.

President Xi spoke to every one of them, encouraged them to strengthen cooperation with China, and stressed that China will open its door still wider. Premier Li Qiang also met with the U.S. business leaders.

They all said that they have a deep commitment to the Chinese market, and want to grow their business here and strengthen cooperation with Chinese partners. It is clear that China remains a hot destination for American businesses and investors.

To sum up, more people-to-people exchanges are both the consensus of the two presidents and the shared desire of the two societies. China will continue to encourage and support such grassroots interactions to cement the foundation for the bilateral relationship, and write a new chapter of friendship.

5. The Taiwan question came up in the summit. Can you share more details?

Wang Yi: The Taiwan question was an important topic taken up at the summit. China’s position is very clear:

First, the Taiwan question is China’s internal affair. Realizing complete reunification is an aspiration shared by all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation. It is also the unwavering, historic mission of the Communist Party of China.

The mainland and Taiwan belong to one and the same China. This is a fact established since antiquity, the real status quo of the Taiwan Strait, and an important part of the postwar international order. We hope that the U.S. side will strictly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, and honor its international obligation.

Second, the Taiwan question is the most important issue between China and the U.S., one that affects the entire relationship. If it is handled properly, the overall relationship will be stable, and the two sides will be able to devote more energy to advancing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, and the entire relationship will be in great jeopardy. China hopes that the U.S. side will take concrete actions to keep the relationship on an even keel and contribute to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Third, China and the U.S. both agree on the vital importance of safeguarding cross-Strait peace and stability. To ensure this is the case, one must never indulge or support “Taiwan independence,” because “Taiwan independence” and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water.

Our impression coming out of the summit is that the U.S. side understands China’s position, takes China’s concerns seriously, and, like the rest of the international community, does not agree with or accept Taiwan’s moving toward independence.

6. What outcomes did the summit produce on economy and trade?

Wang Yi: The two presidents had in-depth discussions on China-U.S. economic and trade ties, pointing the direction and providing safeguards for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. President Xi emphasized that the economic and trade ties are mutually beneficial and win-win by nature.

Where disagreements and frictions exist, equal-footed consultation is the only right approach. The two economic and trade teams produced generally balanced and positive outcomes, including continuing to implement all the consensus reached in prior consultations, establishing a board of trade and a board of investment, addressing each other’s concerns regarding market access for agricultural products, and expanding two-way trade within the framework of reciprocal tariff reduction.

The two teams are in consultation over the details. They will lock in the outcomes expeditiously and work together to ensure their execution.

7. What international and regional hot spots did the two presidents cover?

Wang Yi: President Xi and President Trump have maintained close communication on international and regional issues. During this summit, they again had in-depth exchanges on various issues of mutual interest.

On the Middle East situation, President Xi set forth China’s consistent position. He emphasized that the use of force cannot solve problems, and dialogue is the only right choice. Negotiation may not produce immediate results, but now that the door of dialogue has been opened, it should not be closed again. China encourages the U.S. and Iran to continue settling their differences and disputes through negotiation, including on the nuclear issue.

China calls for reopening the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible on the basis of continued ceasefire, and believes that the fundamental solution to the stalemate in the Strait lies in achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. China has been working to promote peace talks, and will continue to play its role for an early end to the conflict and restoration of peace in the Middle East.

On the Ukraine crisis, both China and the U.S. want to see an early end to the conflict, and both have done a great deal to promote peace talks in their own ways. As there is no simple solution to a complex issue, peace talks cannot be expected to achieve success overnight. China and the U.S. will maintain communication and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis.

In conclusion, Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that as President Xi pointed out, China-U.S. relations concern the well-being of the over 1.7 billion people of both countries, and affect the interests of the over eight billion people of the world.

China is prepared to work with the United States to follow through on the important understandings reached by the two presidents in Beijing.

With a view to building a constructive relationship of strategic stability, China is ready to work with the United States to approach and handle their relations with a broader and longer-term perspective, and seek the right way for major countries to get along in the new era. This effort will bring more benefits to the two peoples and make a greater contribution to world peace and development.