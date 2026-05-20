Sri Lanka steps up surveillance, preparedness after WHO declares Ebola health emergency

The Ministry of Health of Sri Lanka says it has decided to implement a five-point preparedness plan in line with recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) following its declaration of the Ebola virus outbreak in DR Congo as a public health emergency.

Issuing a statement today (20), Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that Ebola outbreaks are currently being reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda and that the WHO has declared it a public health emergency.

In accordance with recommendations issued by the WHO, the Health Ministry stated that it has decided to take several precautionary measures in Sri Lanka to strengthen national preparedness.

Accordingly, the Ministry has implemented a five-point preparedness plan, including the strengthening of airport surveillance, ensuring preparedness at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) to provide necessary treatment in the event of a suspected case being reported, and enhancing the readiness of the Medical Research Institute (MRI) to diagnose the disease.

The Ministry further stated that steps have also been taken to strengthen the country’s surveillance system, continuously monitor the global situation, and maintain close coordination with the WHO through the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Dr. Gunawardena further emphasized that Sri Lanka has been categorised as a low-risk country for Ebola transmission according to the WHO criteria.

The statement also stressed that there is no need for unnecessary public fear, noting that all essential preventive and preparedness measures have already been implemented by the Health Ministry.