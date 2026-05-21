RDA engineers launch indefinite trade union action over unmet demands

The Engineers’ Association of the Road Development Authority (RDA) has announced that it has launched an indefinite trade union action from today (21), citing two key demands including a salary anomaly issue.

The association stated that despite several rounds of discussions previously held with authorities regarding their demands, the promises made during those talks have yet to be fulfilled, prompting the union action.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the President of the RDA Engineers’ Association. Umesh Aluthapala said RDA engineers would withdraw from participating in external committees such as District Coordination Committees and Divisional Coordination Committees.

He further stated that engineers had also decided to refrain from activities not formally assigned under the RDA Act, even if such duties were being carried out in consideration of national requirements and were not directly linked to the RDA.

Aluthapala warned that the decision could lead to difficulties in project coordination activities and said the union would intensify its trade union action if authorities failed to provide a solution.