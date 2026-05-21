128 wild elephant deaths reported so far this year

128 wild elephant deaths reported so far this year

May 21, 2026   06:52 am

A total of 128 wild elephant deaths have been reported so far this year, according to the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

The Department noted that the deaths were recorded between January 1 and May 15.

Among the reported incidents, 20 elephants were killed in shootings, 15 died due to electrocution, 10 died after consuming “hakka patas” explosives and five died after falling into agricultural wells.

The Department further stated that additional deaths had occurred due to poisoning, train collisions, drowning and other accidents.

The highest number of wild elephant deaths has been reported from the Eastern Region, while deaths have also been recorded in the Polonnaruwa and Anuradhapura wildlife zones.

Meanwhile, the Department of Wildlife Conservation stated that 35 human deaths caused by elephant attacks have also been reported during the period.

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