Two killed in separate incidents in Seeduwa and Grandpass

Two killed in separate incidents in Seeduwa and Grandpass

May 21, 2026   07:40 am

Police have launched investigations into two separate murder incidents reported in Seeduwa and Grandpass, in which two individuals have died.

In the Seeduwa Police Division, officers launched investigations after receiving information about a foul smell emanating from a house in Mukalangamuwa. During a search of the premises, police discovered the body of a woman inside a travel bag placed in a bedroom.

The deceased has been identified as a 79-year-old woman residing alone in Mukalangamuwa, Seeduwa. Police said CCTV cameras installed in the house had been removed and telephone lines had been cut, raising suspicion of foul play.

A magisterial inquiry and post-mortem examination are scheduled to be conducted today (21), while Seeduwa Police continue investigations to apprehend the suspects.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported in the Grandpass Police Division, a 31-year-old man was killed following an attack with a sharp weapon in the Ferguson Road area.

Police said the victim was a resident of the Modara Uyana housing complex.

Grandpass Police are conducting further investigations to identify and arrest those responsible for the killing.

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