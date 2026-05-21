Govt. to lift energy restrictions for Vesak Week

The government has decided to lift the regulations previously imposed on the use of fuel and electricity in view of the Vesak festival, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The final coordination meeting on the “Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone” was held at Temple Trees under the patronage of Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pradeep Saputhanthri.

The discussions mainly focused on the arrangements of the Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone and the management of energy consumption during the period of the Vesak celebrations.

During the meeting, participants were informed of the government’s decision to lift the regulations previously imposed on the use of fuel and electricity in view of the Vesak festival, the Prime Minister’ Office noted. The committee members appointed for the successful organization and coordination of the Vesak Zone detailed the process during the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Incumbent of the Gangaramaya Temple, Venerable Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thero stated that following the prevailing crisis, it has been decided to utilize fuel and electricity more economically this year compared to previous years, and arrangements have been made within the Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone to illuminate the spirit of Vesak with minimal fuel and electricity expenditure, giving prominence to Prathipaththi Pooja while creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere for devotees through Amisa Pooja. Kirinde Assaji Thero further stated that this year’s Vesak Zone will be open daily from 7.00 p.m. until 12.30 a.m.

The meeting was attended by Venerable Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thero of the Gangaramaya Temple, along with representatives from the Tri-Forces, Sri Lanka Police, the Civil Security Department, the Department of Prisons, and officials representing the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Defence.