US Dollar selling rate surpasses Rs. 350

US Dollar selling rate surpasses Rs. 350

May 21, 2026   11:09 am

The Sri Lankan Rupee continues to weaken against the US Dollar amidst multiple factors including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The selling rate of the US dollar exceeded Rs. 350 today (21), according to the latest daily exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The Central Bank stated that the buying rate of the US dollar was recorded at Rs. 342.63, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 354.03.

Yesterday (20), the buying rate of the US dollar was recorded at Rs. 332.23, while the selling rate was recorded at Rs. 342.70.

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