PM Harini hold talks British Foreign Secretary

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has held a bilateral meeting with Yvette Cooper MP, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Nimal Senadheera, along with officials from the Sri Lankan High Commission.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya is currently undertaking an official visit to the UK to participate in the 43rd Commonwealth of Learning (COL) Board of Governors Meeting 2026.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed Sri Lanka’s appreciation to the United Kingdom for the support extended in the aftermath of the Cyclone Ditwah, including ongoing rebuilding and recovery assistance, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement. The Prime Minister also commended the United Kingdom’s support in facilitating increased bilateral trade and exports for Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya briefed the UK side on Sri Lanka’s recent economic developments and policy priorities, the government’s commitment to advancing human rights and reconciliation, as well as Sri Lanka’s positive growth trajectory.

The two sides also exchanged views on current global geopolitical developments, challenges in the energy sector, and the importance of enhancing regional connectivity and long-term energy security, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Both sides also emphasised the importance of strengthening structured academic mobility frameworks while ensuring fairness, clarity, and integrity within migration systems.

Both factions reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, the Prime Minister’s Office added.