One in three Sri Lankans suffers from high blood pressure  Health Ministry

One in every three people in Sri Lanka is suffering from high blood pressure, the Ministry of Health has stated.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Health Ministry, the Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Unit Dr. Shreeni Alahapperuma said illnesses caused by hypertension account for nearly 34 percent of deaths reported in the country.

She stated that high blood pressure often does not present noticeable symptoms, making regular medical check-ups important, particularly for individuals over the age of 35.

Dr. Alahapperuma advised the public to check their blood pressure at least once every six months or annually in order to identify potential health risks early.

She further revealed that 63.9 percent of individuals suffering from high blood pressure in Sri Lanka do not receive treatment, while 39.1 percent of those receiving treatment still fail to maintain their blood pressure under control.

The Health Ministry also identified excessive salt consumption as a major contributing factor to high blood pressure.