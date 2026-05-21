CAA announces estimated price ranges for several essential food items
May 21, 2026 02:40 pm
The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced the estimated retail price ranges for several essential food items for the week from May 18 to May 24, 2026.
The CAA stated that these estimated price ranges are released to the media on a weekly basis to inform consumers of prevailing market prices.
The estimated retail price ranges for selected essential food items are as follows:
- Wheat flour – Rs. 153.00 to Rs. 172.00
- White sugar – Rs. 195.00 to Rs. 235.00
- Dhal – Rs. 225.00 to Rs. 249.00
- Potatoes (India) – Rs. 160.00 to Rs. 228.00
- Potatoes (Pakistan) – Rs. 160.00 to Rs. 201.00
- Big onions (India) – Rs. 175.00 to Rs. 218.00
- Big onions (Pakistan) – Rs. 112.00 to Rs. 160.00
- Red onions (imported) – Rs. 280.00 to Rs. 320.00
- Dried sprats (Thailand) – Rs. 1,100.00 to Rs. 1,156.00
- Dried sprats (other) – Rs. 1,080.00 to Rs. 1,309.00
- Dried chillies – Rs. 900.00 to Rs. 1,087.00
- White eggs (per unit) – Rs. 30.00 to Rs. 35.00
- Brown eggs (per unit) – Rs. 32.00 to Rs. 37.00
- Local canned fish (Mackerel 425g) – Rs. 380.00 to Rs. 480.00
- Local canned fish (Linna Jack Mackerel 425g) – Rs. 460.00 to Rs. 560.00
- Local white raw rice – Rs. 180.00 to Rs. 220.00
- Local red raw rice – Rs. 168.00 to Rs. 220.00
- Local white Nadu rice – Rs. 190.00 to Rs. 230.00
- Broiler chicken (whole chicken with skin) – Rs. 1,000.00 to Rs. 1,250.00
- Full cream milk powder 400g – Rs. 990.00 to Rs. 1,155.00