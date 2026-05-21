PM Harini meets Sri Lankans residing in London

PM Harini meets Sri Lankans residing in London

May 21, 2026   04:36 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who is currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom, has met with members of the Sri Lankan community living in London, yesterday (20), and engaged in cordial discussions.

Despite the event being held on a weekday, it was notable that nearly one thousand Sri Lankans representing the Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim communities attended with great enthusiasm, the PM’s Office said. 
 
Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that despite natural disasters and international crises, the present government has succeeded in stabilizing the country’s economy while providing relief to the people. She further noted that Sri Lanka’s political culture has now undergone a positive transformation that is irreversible.

Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj, addressing the event, stated that a  governance system has now been established in the country where all communities are treated equally and the benefits of economic development are shared fairly among all citizens.   

Moving away from the traditional method of political gatherings, the event also provided an open platform for members of the Sri Lankan community to directly raise questions and express their views to the Prime Minister and the Minister, the statement said. 
 
The occasion was attended by the Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Paulraj and Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Nimal Senadheera.

 

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