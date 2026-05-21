Sports Minister approves new selection committee for Sri Lanka Cricket

Sports Minister approves new selection committee for Sri Lanka Cricket

May 21, 2026   07:36 pm

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports says that it has approved the members nominated for the new Selection Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Accordingly, the approval was granted by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage following a request made by Sri Lanka Cricket yesterday (20), according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Sports.

The appointments have been made in accordance with the powers vested under Section 39 (1) of the Sports Law No. 25 of 1973 and the Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2437/24 dated May 21, 2025.

Accordingly, the newly appointed Selection Committee members are:

Kapila Wijegunawardena – Chairman

Amal Silva – Member

Brendon Kuruppu – Member

Waruna Waragoda – Member

Vanessa De Silva – Member

The Ministry stated that it expects these new appointments to ensure that future selection processes in Sri Lanka Cricket are conducted with greater transparency and efficiency.

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