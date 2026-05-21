Subcommittee appointed to probe environmental impact of Norochcholai Power Plant

A subcommittee has been appointed by the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Environment, Agriculture and Resource Sustainability to investigate the environmental impact caused by the Norochcholai Lakvijaya Power Plant and to submit recommendations.

The subcommittee will be chaired by Member of Parliament (Attorney-at-Law) Bhagya Sri Herath, according to the Department of Communications of Parliament.

It was appointed during a recent meeting of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Environment, Agriculture and Resource Sustainability held in Parliament under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Hector Appuhamy.

Officials representing the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Power and Energy, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, and several other institutions participated in discussions regarding the environmental impact of the Norochcholai Lakvijaya Power Plant, the statement said.

Following extensive discussions on the environmental effects of the plant’s operations, the parties responsible, and whether there had been shortcomings on the part of the relevant institutions, it was decided to appoint this subcommittee to further investigate the matter.

During the meeting, the Committee Chairman also stated that the committee intends to request discussions with the German, Japanese, and Chinese Embassies in Sri Lanka, as well as the Indian High Commission, to obtain opportunities for officials to participate in training programs related to new technologies used in power plants in those countries, it added.