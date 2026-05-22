Landslide early warnings issued to areas in three districts

Landslide early warnings issued to areas in three districts

May 22, 2026   07:27 am

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a landslide early warning for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) in three districts due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions affecting parts of the country.

Accordingly, the landslide warning issued by the NBRO will remain in effect until 3:00 a.m. tomorrow (23).

The districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions for which landslide warnings have been issued, advising residents to remain vigilant, are as follows:

Warning Level 2: Amber (Alert)

Gampaha District:
    •    Attanagalla

Ratnapura District:
    •    Kuruwita
    •    Ratnapura

Warning Level 1: Yellow (Watch)

Kalutara District:
    •    Bulathsinhala

Ratnapura District:
    •    Eheliyagoda

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