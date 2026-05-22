Kirindiwela records highest rainfall of 244 mm in 24 hours

Kirindiwela records highest rainfall of 244 mm in 24 hours

May 22, 2026   07:35 am

The Department of Meteorology has reported that the highest rainfall of 244 mm was recorded in the Kirindiwela area of the Gampaha District in the last 24 hours.

This report was issued based on data collected from the Department of Meteorology’s rainfall monitoring stations for the period from 8:30 a.m. on May 21 to 4:00 a.m. on May 22.

Accordingly, 238 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Veyangoda area of the Gampaha District, while 230 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Avissawella area of the Colombo District.

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