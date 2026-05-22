Minor flood warning issued for Kelani River Basin following heavy rainfall

A significant rainfall of approximately 300 mm has been recorded in the upper catchment areas of the Kelani River Basin, according to the Irrigation Department.

Based on prevailing weather conditions and the analysis of water level data from hydrological gauging stations maintained by the Irrigation Department within the Kelani River Basin, a warning has been issued that a minor flood situation is likely to occur within the next 24 hours in the low-lying areas of the Kelani River valley.

This includes the Divisional Secretariat Divisions of Ruwanwella, Seethawaka, Dompe, Dehiovita, Eheliyagoda, Yatiyantota, and Bulathkohupitiya, it said.

The public residing in these areas, as well as motorists travelling through them, are advised to exercise extreme caution.

Furthermore, if heavy rainfall persists, the flood situation may extend to the low-lying areas of the Kelani River valley downstream of Hanwella.

Disaster Management authorities are requested to take necessary action accordingly.