Minor flood warnings issued for several areas of Kalu Ganga basin

The Department of Irrigation has warned that there is a risk of minor flooding in several areas along the Kalu Ganga basin during the next 24 hours.

Based on the heavy rainfall currently being experienced in the Kalu River Basin and the analysis of water level data recorded at hydrological gauging stations maintained by the Irrigation Department within the basin, it is warned that a minor flood situation is likely to occur within the next few hours in the low-lying floodplain areas of the Kalu River.

The affected areas include the Divisional Secretariat Divisions of Ratnapura, Kuruwita, Ayagama, Elapatha, and Kiriella in the Ratnapura District, according to the Irrigation Department.

The public residing in these areas, as well as motorists and passengers travelling through the affected regions, are strongly advised to exercise utmost caution and take all necessary precautions.

Disaster Management authorities are requested to take appropriate action in this regard, it added.