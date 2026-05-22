Due to heavy rainfall experienced in several areas within the Kelani River Basin, flooding has been reported at multiple locations between Avissawella and Hanwella.

The Colombo–Avissawella main road has been submerged by floodwaters at several points, said Ada Derana reporter.

It has also been reported that the Puwakpitiya–Thummodara junction, the Seethawaka Botanical Garden, and certain areas in Yatiyantota are currently inundated.

Meanwhile, the Balummahara–Kaduwela New Kandy Road has been submerged by floodwaters in the Udupila area.

Police have stated that, as a result, vehicular movement for light vehicles along this road has been disrupted.