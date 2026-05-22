Minor flood warning for low-lying areas of Kelani River Valley within 48 hours

Minor flood warning for low-lying areas of Kelani River Valley within 48 hours

May 22, 2026   10:49 am

The Department of Irrigation has warned that there is a risk of minor flooding in several areas along the Kelani River Basin within the next 48 hours.

Following significant rainfall of nearly 300 mm recorded in the catchment areas of the Kelani River Basin, and based on the analysis of river water levels recorded at hydrological gauging stations maintained by the Department of Irrigation, there is a possibility of minor flood conditions developing within the next 48 hours in low-lying areas of the Kelani River Valley.

The potentially affected areas include downstream regions from Hanwella, covering the Divisional Secretariat Divisions of Seethawaka, Dompe, Padukka, Homagama, Biyagama, Kaduwela, Kolonnawa, Kelaniya, Wattala, and Colombo, it said.

Residents in these areas, as well as motorists travelling through them, are kindly advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The Disaster Management authorities are requested to take appropriate precautionary measures in response to the situation.

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