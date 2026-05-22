Over 300 mm rainfall recorded in some areas - Met. Dept

The Department of Meteorology has revealed that several regions across the island have recorded rainfall exceeding 300 mm due to the relentless torrential downpours.

Director of the Forecasting Division at the Department of Meteorology, Meril Mendis, specified that these extreme rainfall volumes were reported within the Gampaha and Kegalle districts.

He also said that these rainfall conditions can be expected in the next few hours, especially in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Northwestern Provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, and that rain can be expected throughout the day today.

Mendis further noted that rainfall could surpass 100-150 mm in some areas.

Consequently, he advised residents of river valleys, low-lying areas, and designated landslide-prone regions to maintain a high state of vigilance.

He emphasized that since monsoon conditions are expected to activate intermittently, heavy rains can be expected in the future.