DMT urges vehicle owners to collect unclaimed number plates before June 30

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has issued a special notice urging vehicle owners to collect their printed but unclaimed vehicle number plates issued during the years 2023 and 2024 before June 30, 2026.

On May 21, the Department announced that nearly 100,000 vehicle number plates printed in 2023 and 2024 remain uncollected and are currently stored at departmental premises.

According to the notice, a significant number of these number plates have accumulated at the Department of Motor Traffic Head Office in Narahenpita for the Colombo District, as well as at district offices across the island.

Accordingly, the Department has requested all vehicle owners who applied for vehicle number plates in 2023 and 2024 but have not yet collected them to do so urgently before June 30, 2026.

Number plates assigned to the Narahenpita Head Office must be collected from that office, while number plates issued in other districts should be obtained from the respective Department of Motor Traffic branches located at the relevant District Secretariats.

For inquiries or further information regarding this matter, the Department can be contacted through the following details:

Telephone Number: 011-2033333

Division: Number Plate Division